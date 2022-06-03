IPOA Opens Investigations Into Deaths Of Four People in Kajiado

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority Authority (IPOA) has opened investigations into the deaths of people in Kajiado County.

The four were reportedly shot to death while protesting yesterday over the human-wildlife conflict issues.

Apparently, the residents were angry and took to the streets to protest hence clashing with security agents that had been deployed. It was then that police officers opened fire, killing four.

IPOA says investigations into the same have commenced in a bid to establish what transpired. Recommendations will be made after investigations are done.

“In line with the provisions of the IPOA Act Section 7 (a)(x), which dictates that deaths and injuries occasioned by actions of the police be investigated by the Authority, and Section 5 of the Sixth Schedule of the National Police Service Act which compels the police to report all deaths, serious injury and other grave consequences to the Authority for investigations, a Rapid Response Team was this morning 3rd June 2022 dispatched with instructions to obtain all information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances surrounding the incident,” IPOA’s statement reads in part.

We are investigating deaths of four pleople and injuries to others during a shooting incident at Masimba ^MF pic.twitter.com/ESpbqB69Bs — IPOA (@IPOA_KE) June 3, 2022

