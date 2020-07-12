IPOA Condemns Mob Attack On Mombasa Cop Over Face Mask, Says Such Acts Likely To Foster Anarchy

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has condemned a Friday attack of a police officer in Mombasa by locals as he attempted to arrest individuals who were not wearing face masks.

In a statement on Sunday, IPOA Chairperson Ann Makori warned that such acts are likely to foster anarchy and break established order in the society.

“Independent Policing Oversight Authority has noted with concern the incident in which members of the public attacked and seriously injured a police officer in Kibokoni in Mombasa County yesterday, ” the statement reads in part.

The police officer, Gerald Sumba, sustained serious injuries during the Friday attack and was rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Reports indicate that the officer from the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU), was in the company of his colleague who managed to escape from the angry mob.

He was rescued by community leaders with photos of him lying helpless on the ground after the merciless beating circulating on social media.

The angry residents accused the police of collecting bribes from people they randomly arrest for not wearing masks.

Inspector General of Polic Hillary Mutyambai also condemned the attack terming the act a “uncivilized”.

“Whereas it is the duty of police officers and indeed myself as IG to protect the public, we also have a duty to defend and protect officers. Attacking officers in this manner is uncivilised way of doing things, ” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

In May, the government directed Kenyans to wear face masks when in public as part of the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

