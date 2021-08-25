IPOA Launches Probe into Death of Man in Kahawa West Demonstrations

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into an incident where a man was allegedly shot dead by police in Kahawa West, Nairobi, in demonstrations witnessed on Wednesday morning.

In a statement to newsrooms, IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said the probe will seek to establish whether the death falls within the Authority’s mandate of holding police accountable for their actions and whether the deceased succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by police officers.

Further, Ms Makori stated that IPOA has dispatched a Monitoring Team to observe how the police conduct the management of the demonstrations.

“Upon conclusion, if culpability will be found, IPOA will make appropriate recommendations to the relevant State agencies and also upraise the public on its findings,” she said.

The deceased was among angry residents who took to the streets to protest demolitions of stalls in the area by the Nairobi County government.

The county leadership demolished the structures in the dead of the night to pave way for a planned road expansion in the area.

Property of unknown value including furniture was destroyed in the demolitions.

The Wednesday killing further fueled violent protests with the residents barricading roads and lighting bonfires as they engaged police in running battles.

The incident adds to a growing list of cases of police brutality witnessed in the country in the recent past amid calls for police reforms from members of the public.

On Friday last week, a 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by police enforcing curfew rules in Kayole, sparking violent protests.

Investigations into the killing are underway.

In her statement today, Ms Makori appealed for witnesses in the case to contact the Authority to assist with investigations.

“IPOA appeals for witnesses who may have witnessed the incident in which a man was allegedly fatally assaulted by police officers enforcing the curfew in Kayole last week to contact the Authority through tollfree number 1559,” she added.

“IPOA remains committed to being independent, impartial and fair.”

Police are also on the spot for the murder of two Embu brothers early this month.

Six officers have since been detained as investigations into the matter continue.

