IPOA Launches Probe After Police Fatally Shot Two Suspected Gangsters in Pangani

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into an incident where two suspected robbers were fatally shot in Nairobi’s Pangani area.

IPOA chairperson Anne Makori said that a rapid response team had been put together to probe the deaths which occured on Thursday night. The authority is tasked with investigating deaths and injuries caused by police officers in their line of duty.

“The authority took up the matter on strength of preliminary information, including but not limited to video clips depicting a crime scene which captures what appears to be a shooting and presence of police officers,” Makori said in a statement.

Also Read: Senior DCI Officer Arrested With Ksh4 Million Fake Currency In Busia

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the thugs accosted and robbed a middle aged woman of her valuables along Agoi road within Pangani shopping centre.

The two, who were in the company of others, were cornered and fatally shot along Griffin road after the Detectives launched a manhunt. The two are believed to be part of a group terrorizing residents in the area.

Makori emphasized that IPOA remains impartial and fair in all investigations and that it would not hesitate to make recommendations including persecution in the event that the investigation reveals that there was foul play on the police’s side.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...