IPOA Investigating Death Of Two Men Whose Bodies Were Retrieved From Thika River

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the death of two men whose bodies were retrieved from Thika River after being arrested by police.

Through a statement by IPOA Chairperson Anne Makora, investigations have commenced to establish exactly what happened to the men as witness statements conflict with police accounts.

“In line with its mandate, IPOA took up the matter for investigations as it seeks to establish what exactly transpired and if the police were involved as alleged by the witness accounts. The investigations are ongoing,” said IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori.

Read: Bodies of Two Men who had Allegedly been Arrested by Police Retrieved from Thika River

Yesterday, social media was up in a frenzy after the two men who had allegedly been arrested by a police officer in Thika, Kiambu County were found dead.

It’s suspected that the two, Nicholas Maithya and Asman Kamau aged 15 and 18 respectively were murdered before their bodies were dumped in the river.

According to area residents, one of the deceased had handcuffs on his left hand. The other had bruises on the wrist.

Despite the locals linking police to the death of the two men, the authorities have distanced themselves from the heinous act.

Read Also: Man who Confessed to Helping Ex-KDF Major Mugure Dispose of Bodies of his Family Jailed for 5 Years

The police have denied knowledge of what transpired as the locals continue to demand justice.

“We are calling on the government to launch a probe into the killing as no young man should undergo what the two went through,” a resident said.

Another added, “If it’s the police who arrested the two, we want the government to get to the bottom of the matter.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu