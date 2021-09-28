Why iPhone Customers Will Face Delays in Delivery of Latest Models

iPhone customers will have to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on the latest gadgets.

The tech giant cites high demand and supply chain issues for the long delays in the acquisition of iPhone 13. This is one of the longest periods customers will be required to wait in recent years.

After the launch, Apple uses the delivery time for new series as a measure to gauge demand. However, the delay this year has highlighted supply chain issues affecting smartphone manufacturers ahead of the holiday season.

According to analysts J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse, customers who had pre-ordered the new models online will have to wait more than a month for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

Read: Apple Unveils iPhone 13 with Longer Battery Life, iPad and Watch 7

The iPhone 13 was released on 14 September featuring Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life and an advanced camera system. It has been available for preorder since September 17.

Customers in the United States who account for more than a third of iPhone buyers faced delays of between 19 to 34 days in the second week compared to 7 to 20 days in the first week. Both timelines are longer compared to the waiting times for iPhone 12.

Customers who enquired about the delays from Vodafone and Verizon on social media were told that supply chain issues and demands were the cause of the delays.

Apple is also reported to have suspended production in a number of Chinese factories to comply with tighter energy consumption policies, putting the supply chain at risk.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...