Investors Scammed By Goldenscape Greenhouses Proprietor Cry For Justice A Year Later

Over 3,000 investors facing the loss of Ksh18.6 billion have given the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 30 days to re-arrest directors of the Goldenscape Greenhouses.

The investors, who have been waiting for a refund of their money since the company went under, say that the DCI and the DPP have been reluctant in fast-tracking the case since 2019.

Goldenscape CEO and proprietor Peter Wangai was arrested in March 2020, on allegations of obtaining money by false pretences, conspiracy to defraud, false representation, issuing bad cheques among other charges.

According to DCI, Wangai’s firm lured investors to invest in Greenhouses that were to be set up in Ol Kalou, Nyahururu and other places in the country which turned out to be a fraudulent investment deal.

The agribusiness company has failed to pay its investors since December 2019, and the investors have never been able to recoup their investment.

“We demand swift and stern action to be taken within 30 days, failure to which we are giving our lawyers instructions to commence private prosecution proceedings,” announced John Opanda, the chairman of the investors.

Goldenscape Greenhouses offered contractual obligations to investors, with an assurance of a Ksh550,000 return on a Ksh320,000 investment after six months. However, investments as low as Ksh50,000 were accepted in the company.

“It ranges starting from as low as Ksh50,000 because there was a plan for the small person who is struggling to start with the amount. The highest invested was Ksh60 million,” explained one of the victims.

On March 12, 2020, DCI detectives carried out a raid at Goldenscape Agribusiness Investment offices in Karen, Nairobi, where several employees were rounded up for questioning.

During the operation, the officers seized several documents and computers for examination in the ongoing probe.

Since then, nothing much about the case has been revealed.

