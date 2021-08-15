Investigations Underway As Police Officers Make Away with Sh110,000 Worth of Liquor at Spasso Bar

Inspector general of police Hilary Mutyambai has ordered a probe into a raid at Spasso Bar in Karen by his officers.

According to the Standard, two senior investigators from the internal affairs unit have already visited the posh bar and recorded statements from witnesses.

During the Wednesday evening raid, two officers whose identities are yet to be revealed raided the bar over violation of Covid-19 rules.

One of the officers as seen in a video clip doing rounds on social media, makes away with an assortment of expensive liquor which management now says was worth at least Sh110,000.

In the clip was economist Robert Shaw who was seen challenging the officer behind the counter.

Shaw recounted the officer dismissing him and asking him to go back to his home country in Europe.

He has since recorded a statement with the police.

“The incident was exceedingly scary and I even wondered whether these people were actual policemen,” he said.

Containment measures require restaurants to operate until 9 pm, an hour before the 10 pm to 4 am curfew kicks off.

But according to Shaw, the two armed officers from Karen Police Station stormed into the establishment at around 8.30 pm.

One of the officers then headed straight for the bar where he demanded for drinks. When the bartender hesitated, the officer shoved her aside and started packing drinks into a crate.

“The officer talked to me in a very demeaning manner…. It is important to point out that they did not state under which Act or piece of legislation they were doing this and for what reasons,” added Shaw.

A staffer at the establishment said they were getting ready to close for the day when the officers showed up. It was around 8.35 pm, she said.

“We had not broken any rule since we were within the Covid-19 stipulated timelines,” said the eyewitness.

