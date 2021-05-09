Investigations Launched Over Viral Video Of Female Cop “Begging” To Resign

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has announced that the police are investigating the case of a viral video of a female police officer ‘begging’ to be allowed to resign.

The IG only said they are checking the cop’s particulars before taking any action, without giving any details.

“Checking our records to establish her station and comment from her commander. We shall then revert and act,” Mutyambai said.

Read: Police Service to Ban Cops from Marrying Colleagues

In the video that has gone viral, the unidentified policewoman is accusing the department of internal affairs of rampant corruption and frustrations to junior officers.

“I just want a chance to resign peacefully. I have attached several letters meant for the IG but they never get to him. That is why police officers get frustrated to a point of committing suicide or killing themselves, something I cannot do,” she said.

“I will leave here and work like any other citizen. The internal office is not helping at all. The president should disband this internal affairs office which is not carrying out its mandate.”

This comes a week after Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i announced that the government would outlaw marriage affairs between the law enforcers.

According to the CS, the move is aimed at curbing the rise in sexual harassment and indiscipline cases including murder in the National Police Service (NPS).

The tough rules, which the minister said will be effected by July this year, will bar police officers from dating or marrying their colleagues in the service.

However, the female cop disputed the claims by Matiang’i, saying that the killings are caused by frustrations junior police officers face.

“They are lying to the officers. Police officers kill each other because of this. Just help me to get out of this job. I will survive outside this. You have frustrated me. I am a woman and I am being disrespected, we have problems here. One day someone will fight for us – the weak,” she said.

Here’s the viral video:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu