Investigation Launched As Thika Businessman Samuel Murigi Is Found Dead In Vehicle

Police have opened an investigation into the death of a Thika businessman whose remains were found in his car in Gatanga. Samuel Murigi’s body was discovered in his Toyota double cabin pickup (Reg No KAQ 553 P) by his wife, Catherine Nduta. He was lying in the driver’s cabin when she found him. According to a police report filed at Gatanga Sub-County police post, Murigi left his home in Landless Estate, Thika on March 13, for a friend’s fundraiser in Kenol town. He did not return home, forcing Nduta to file a missing persons report. Read: Police Doubt Thika Businessman Julius Gitau’s Abduction Claims After Review Of CCTV Footage

She had called the deceased’s phone which was picked up by a woman, unknown to her. The woman on the other end said they were at an entertainment joint.

The widow drove to the joint – Jogoo Kimakia Country Club – where she found her spouse.

“I visited the bar and his vehicle, a Toyota double cabin pickup of registration number KAQ 553 P, was at the parking yard,” the report reads.

Speaking to the Nation, Gatanga police boss Peter Muchemi said the probe will determine the cause of death.

“We are not certain how he died. We are trying to trace his last moments. We will issue a comprehensive report once we start making headway,” he said. Read Also: New Twist In Disappearance Of Thika Businessman As Mother Reveals Last Moments Sleuths on the case will seek to establish how the departed ended up at the bar from Kenol, who was with him, and what really killed him.

“It is only after we have credible working variables that we can ascertain whether we are dealing with self-induced harm, a murder, or a normal death,” Muchemi said.

“We cannot be guided by findings of the naked eye since they can be stage-managed. Only a thorough investigation will give us a credible report to make public.”

Area DCI boss, John Kanda, told the daily that preliminary investigations will be complete by Wednesday.

“We [have] scene management rituals and forwarded specimens to relevant bodies for testing. We are now at the stage of rounding up witnesses to record statements. After the post-mortem gives us its insights, we will have an action plan to found our next course of action,” he said.

