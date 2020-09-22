Interviews For Teachers Recruitment Slated For Next Week, To End By October 2

Interviews for recruitment of 11,000 teachers countrywide will start from next week and end by October 2.

This comes at a time several regions in the country are yet to receive a merit list, that will help in preparing an interview schedule.

However, some counties such as Vihiga County, interviews for 107 primary school teachers and for 74 secondary schools ones have begun.

Initially, successful candidates would have been required to report to the work stations in January 2021, when the schools reopen. However, there seems to be a change of schedule with indicators showing that schools could open as early as next month, if the government adopts the recommendations of the Covid-19 Education Response Committee.

The committee had recommended that schools should reopen on Monday, October 19.

The recommendations emerged just days after the Ministry of Education released Covid-19 guidelines to schools in preparations for reopening.

On Monday, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia urged teachers to return to school as soon as possible since their presence will be essential in aiding learners to recover their lost time.

According to Macharia, teachers should report back to work on Monday, September 28 to prepare for the eventual reopening of schools.

