Internet Usage Jumps to 46 Percent as Radio Dominates Media Audience- Report

Internet usage in Kenya has tripled in the past seven years, a report by the Kenya Media Establishment Survey has shown. The survey which was conducted between April 20 and May 20 2022 showed that Radio is the most consumed media outlet in Kenya, followed by television, internet and print in that order.

The poll, which was conducted by Ipsos showed that out of 34 million people surveyed, 27.3 million listen to radio, 25.5 million watch TV, 16.1 million have access to the internet and 6.2 million use print media.

The usage in internet shows that it has tripled from 13 percent in 2015 to 46 percent in 2022.

“The last Establishment survey was in 2015 and it happened as the television digital migration was happening. The media industry has been in the dark on the actual happenings on the media scene since the digital migration,” an excerpt of the document read in part.

According to the survey, the country has also experienced exponential growth in the usage of mobile phones, television and internet.

“TV declined in 2015 due to disconnections as a result of digital migration.”

The report also revealed that 74 percent of Kenyans watched television at least once a week while 80 percent listened to the radio at least once every week. 95 percent of Kenyan homes have at least one phone, according to the research.

Additionally, the percentage of people who own a mobile device has gone up from 79% to 95%. On the other hand, the percentage of people using smartphones has grown from 19 to 51 percent.

“The mobile screen is the greatest piece of technology causing the greatest disruption in this market and beyond so far.”

