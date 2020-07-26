5 Major International Airlines To Resume Operations From Tuesday As Kenya Reopens Airspace

Five major international airlines have confirmed that they will resume flights in and out of the country following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to reopen the economy early this month.

The airlines, as revealed by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala on Sunday, are Qatar Airways, Emirates, British Airways, KLM and Air France.

International flights will officially begin on August 1, but Balala said Emirates will offer a repatriation flight on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from Nairobi to Dubai.

The flight will depart at around 4:15pm.

British Airways will resume flights on August 1. The airline will operate four flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Qatar Airways will resume operations from Nairobi on August 3, with 14 weekly flights “subject to regulatory approval.”

KLM is also set to resume its flights on August 3. The Airline will begin with four weekly flights, operating Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The fifth airline, Air France, will resume operations on August 6, 2020, with one flight to Paris every Friday.

Those planning to travel have been directed to book with individual airlines.

While easing travel restrictions on July 6, the head of state said the flights will resume in “strict conformity with all protocols from the Ministry of Health, local as well as international civil aviation authorities and any additional requirements applicable at the ports of departure arrival or transit.”

The resumption of international flights is a relief to the aviation industry players and workers who were forced to halt operations as the government imposed restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On the other hand, there are fears that Covid-19 is likely to spread further even as Kenya continues to record a spike in cases.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia had stated that only passengers who show Covid-19 related symptoms will be quarantined.

