Interior Ministry Given 5 Days to Add Lawyers, IPOA Members To List Of Essential Service Providers

High Court judge justice Weldon Korir has ordered the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to include lawyers, and IPOA officers in the list of essential service providers to be exempted from curfew.

In a judgment delivered today, Thursday, April 16, the Interior Ministry was directed to amend the list of essential service providers within five days.

For instance, the judge stated that the work of advocates is not just limited to court work as they also attend to persons arrested by police.

“They also attend to persons arrested by police” Justice Korir ruled.

Read: President Uhuru Announces Daily Curfew From 7 Pm To 5 Am Starting Friday

However, the High Court has also declined to suspend the curfew directive as requested by the Law Society of Kenya.

In regards to the excessive use of force by law enforcement, Justice Korir stated that it was unconstitutional.

Following the Dusk till Dawn curfew directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 25, 2020 Kenyans are expected to be in their houses from 7PM to 5AM. Only essential service providers are exempted from the curfew.

Read Also: Expect Arrests, Impounding of Vehicles During 7PM To 5AM Curfew – Police

Here is a full list of the other services classified as essential:

Medical professionals and health workers National security, administration and co-ordination officers Public Health and sanitation officers in the county governments Licensed pharmacies and drug stores Licensed broadcasters and media houses Kenya Power Food dealers, distributors, wholesalers and transporters of farm produce Licensed supermarkets, mini-markets and hypermarkets Licensed distributors and retailers of petroleum and oil products and lubricants Licensed telecommunication operators and service providers Licensed banks, financial institutions and payment financial services Fire brigade and other emergency response services Licensed security firms

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu