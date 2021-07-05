Interior Ministry Forms Special Squad To Address Rising Kidnappings, Murders

The Interior Ministry has formed a special squad that will address the rising cases of kidnappings, murders and other issues of national threat ahead of 2022 polls.

The CS, speaking on Monday revealed that the formed squad has been allocated special resources to solve the problems that are currently a threat to national security.

For instance, the CS noted that child abduction cases are a major issue and a robust solution is needed.

“We have agreed that we will deploy special and aggressive resources to deal with this issue. It is a very small matter, as already the DCI has made great strides in tracking these gangs behind the same,” he said.

Regarding kidnappings and murders, the CS pointed out that the most notorious cases come about as a result of fallouts from illegal business dealings.

“Some of these incidents involve criminal business attitudes, some of our people have a predatory attitude. People get into informal but criminal business arrangements but when they go south they now resort to murdering each other. We are however sorting it,” he said.

This comes at a time the country is facing different cases of insecurities in different parts of the country, with child abductions, muggings, kidnappings and murders on the rise.

The most recent case of abduction details Nyeri businessman Gerald Guandaru and two others on Tuesday at around 5pm.

Gerald Guandaru who operates a barbershop and a nightclub was apparently kidnapped by a gang of four men who were driving a Subaru Outback.

Mr Guandaru was in his Toyota Premio that was parked 10 metres from his shop when the incident occurred. The four were wearing balaclavas when they approached the victim and demanded that he opens the doors. He declined to open the door forcing one of the men to pick up a stone with the intention of smashing the window. It is then that he let the youthful men into his car and although he screamed for help, nobody came to his aid. Read Also: Security Consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe Reported Missing Prior to that, there was the case of Kamukunji businesswoman Hafsa Mohamed who was kidnapped and tortured before she was found abandoned in a house in Kayole. There is also the case of Security Consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe who has been missing since June 12, 2021, with a car believed to have been used by him before he went missing found abandoned in Murang’a. Consequently, there is the case of Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohammed who went missing and his body later found at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital morgue. The autopsy report revealed that Bashir was tortured before he was stranged to death. Read Also: Businessman Bashir Mohamud Was Tortured, Strangled To Death- Autopsy The case of Danton Mwitiki is one that still puzzles the nation as one year on since he went missing, nothing has been said about his case. Mwitiki is reported to have gone missing on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and his car, a Land Rover registration number KCK 997C found dumped at Ruiru adjacent to the Recce Squad headquarters. Little has been said about Mwitiki’ s life and businesses and it is thus unclear whether he is still alive. With these and many cases of missing persons including lawyers, children and the elderly, insecurity ranks high hence the need for order to be restored.

