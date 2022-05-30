Interior Ministry Employee’s Drink Was Spiked By Wife – Police

Earlier, Kahawa Tungu reported that an employee at the Ministry of Interior was fighting for his life after his drink was spiked by his lover in Kenol, Murang’a county.

The details according to the DCI stated that the man and the woman, identified as 37-year-old Alice Wangechi were having a good time at Small Villa bar before the former was rendered unconscious.

It was then that the bar employees noticed the man’s companion attempting to get away with his items including an ID card, ATMs and mobile phones.

The waiters quickly got hold of Wangechi and called the authorities where she was remanded with the man in question being rushed to the hospital.

New details now emerging indicate that lady in question, Alice Wangechi was the victim’s wife.

According to Maragua Sub-county police Commander Alexander Shikondi, the victim after being released from the hospital confirmed that Wangechi is his long-term wife.

Wangechi was then released afterward with more questions lingering.

