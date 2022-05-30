Interior Ministry Employee Fighting For His Life After Lover Spiked His Drink

An employee from the Ministry of Interior is fighting for his life at a hospital in Murang’a county after his drink was spiked by his lover during a night out.

According to the DCI, the man was rendered unconscious prompting the bar attenders to come to his rescue only to find out that his drink had been spiked.

Apparently, the man and his companion were making merry at Small Villa bar not knowing there was a plan to milk him dry.

Later in the night, the man was unconscious with the lady in question spotting gathering his belonging including ATM cards, his ID and mobile phones.

The waiters quickly responded and got hold of 37-year-old Alice Wangeci before alerting the authorities.

“Alice Wangechi, 37, was booked at Kenol police station on stupefying charges and the man’s documents recovered from her,” the DCI said.

This comes as authorities have asked revelers to be on high alert following the rising cases of drinks being spiked in bars.

Last week, the DCI unmasked the women behind ‘mchele’ business who were referred to as the ‘basmati babes.’

The list is composed of beautiful women used to spike drinks of rich men in clubs mostly located along Thika Road.

The women targeted middle-aged to older men they suspected to have fat bank accounts.

Most victims who fall prey to these women rarely take legal action as a large number are married or are respectable members of society.

