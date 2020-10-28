Interior CS Fred Matiang’i Launches Usalama Barabarani Programme

The Ministry of Interior in coordination with the National government has launched the Usalama Barabarani programme aimed to enhance road safety.

The official launch which was presided over by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is said to be an initiative between the Government of Kenya & our development partners from the European Union.

Ideally, the 3 years Safe Roads Programme under the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) aims to enhance traffic safety through projects that will lead to reduced fatalities.

The move comes just days after NTSA announced that Alcoblow breathalyzer gadgets would be back on the roads. This was following a report that revealed that 60 lives were lost on drunk driving the first weekend that bars reopened.

The authority indicated that 60 people have lost their lives due to drunk driving between October 2-4.

In a joint statement, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and NTSA expressed concern over rising cases of road traffic accidents across the country since the reopening of bars by President Uhuru Kenyatta about two weeks ago.

“Reports indicate that 2,689 persons have lost their lives between January 1 and September 30, 2020 compared to 2,655 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.3%,” the statement read in part.

“We assure the public that measures to prevent the spread coronavirus shall be in place when undertaking these activities,” the statement reads on.

In November last year, Vigilance House pulled all alcoblow gadgets until further notice.

Police bosses across the country were instructed to deliver all breathalyzer kits to the Nairobi Area police station.

“Good Morning SCPSs. Please note that even as we await written instructions, From Today going forward there will be no(R) no alcohol blow checks in the county until further notice. This being the case all the Alcohol Blow gadgets will be handed over in writing to OC traffic on Monday 18/11/19 on or before 1000 hours without fail,” read the internal memo.

The report further revealed that motorcyclists and pillion passenger deaths increased by 44.94% and 19.44% respectively.

Police will be required to undertake nationwide enforcement operations.

The men in blue will also monitor to check for speeding, lane discipline, compliance with Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licensing requirements and roadworthiness of vehicles.

