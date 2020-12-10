Interior CS Fred Matiang’i Launches Roadmap To Peaceful 2022 General Elections

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi has today launched the roadmap to peaceful 2022 General Elections.

The program was launched in coordination with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) at the Kenya School of Government.

The roadmaps’ overall objective is to set the agenda and needed direction for all peace actors to make adequate preparations for a peaceful electoral process.

Accompanying the CS were Interior and Citizen Services PS Karanja Kibicho and NCIC chair Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia.

“We in the security sector are committed to the Roadmap to a Peaceful 2022 Elections & will walk the talk to ensure its realized. Moving forward, @ngaosKE administrators will coordinate with @NCIC_Kenya officials nationwide as they make preparations to deliver,” the CS wrote.

