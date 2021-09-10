Interior CS Fred Matiang’i Creates New Sub-county In Laikipia To Enhance Security

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has created a new Sub-County in Laikipia with an aim of enhancing security and service delivery.

In a gazette notice dated September 9, 2021, Dr Matiang’i created the sub-county of Kirima, headquartered in Ol Moran.

The new sub-county comprises of Ol Moran division which has been hived off from Laikipia West sub-county and Ng’arua division which has been hived off from Nyahururu sub-county.

“In an effort to enhance coordination of the functions of the national government, the Interior Cabinet Secretary has established a new administrative unit as a service delivery and coordination unit,” said Dr Matiang’i.

Read: Former Laikipia North MP Lempurkel Denies Hate Speech Charges, Freed on Bail

Laikipia County will now have six sub-counties, with three being in the disturbed Laikipia West constituency.

The creation of a new sub-county comes at the height of unrest in Laikipia, where 10 have been left dead including three policemen and hundred others displaced.

The new sub-county will have security apparatus in place led by a new deputy county commissioner, a sub-county police commander.

More police deployment is also expected to curb the rising cases of cattle rustling and banditry.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...