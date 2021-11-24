Trouble In Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee As Corruption, Nepotism Reign Supreme

The Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) is riddled with corruption, nepotism and misuse of power orchestrated by CEO Peter Leley, an exposé to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has revealed.

Leley is accused of employing his relatives and tribesmen in top positions regardless of their qualifications, including Stella Chepkosgei (his second wife). Mr Leley is also said to have built a house for Stella, and at times used IGRTC workers (who undertake repairs in the IGRTC Parklands Plaza office) to provide labour during construction. All payments are being made by IGRTC.

Leley has also employed his kin Meshak Tuwei as his Personal Assistant, who assists him with

his schemes of collecting cash and making illegal payments.

Despite having no qualifications or experience, he was placed at Job Group N and is in charge of office administration and finances. He picks kickbacks for the boss and has companies of his relatives and confidants supplying items to IGRTC.

Read: Corruption Is The Most Common Story African Youth Hear About The Continent – Report

Also on the list of nepotistic employees is Edwin Kiprop Njugu Cheptoch, whose work is to spy and inform him on office matters, rumours and general issues in IGRTC.

“His papers are also suspect and need to be investigated by EACC. To create room for Kiprop and get him a higher position, the CEO has demoted several staff members which is very unfair and inhuman,” the exposé reads in part.

Kahawa Tungu is informed that their recruitment was done without prior approval of the Board of IGRTC. They were sneaked in after the previous management team led by Prof. Karega Mutahi left IGRTC after their contracts ended. The minutes were doctored by one Jane Oyugi of HR

department together with Beatrice Waithira. CEO Leley ungratefully kicked out Jane Oyugi afterwards to conceal evidence.

“He often illegally makes changes to minutes of the board meetings to suit his interests using one Beatrice Waithira. Most minutes of meetings of the board are doctored to reflect his actions,” adds the document.

Leley, according to the document, has been pocketing millions as kickbacks from exaggerated tenders that are awarded to his close friends and tribesmen.

In one of the cases, it is reported that Leley contracted UAP Eldoret for insurance services, despite IGRTC offices being situated in Nairobi. Leley previously worked as the County Secretary for Uasin Gishu County, hence it is thought that he decided to use Eldoret where he had connections hence easy conduit for kickbacks.

“Also CEO Leley continues to award conference facilities to Masai Lodge Hotel in Ongata Rongai through a fellow tribesman called Morgan Kiptum where they overcharge for hotel facilities and receive kickbacks,” adds the document.

Read: Former KPC MD Charles Tanui Now Disposing Of Property As Anti-graft Agencies Come Knocking

In another case, one of the employees, Monica Mbuve Wambua, has been winning all printing tenders through her companies such as Promo Masters Ltd (where she is listed as a director/

shareholder with 900 ordinary shares).

Promo Masters LTD has been awarded the following printing contracts:

IGRTC strategic plan 2021- 2025

Printing of notebooks, folders and bags for IGRTC

Report on finalization of outstanding issues in the agriculture sector

Printing of the consolidated report of assets and liabilities of the defunct local authorities

Report of the intergovernmental relations workshop

Printing of the IGRTC logo biro pens and diaries

The exposé accuses Ms Wambua of using her sexual relations with the CEO to win the tenders despite being an employee, which amounts to a conflict of interest.

“Aside from this, she also supplies toners and printing papers to the entire IGRTC. These contracts are awarded directly with the CEO Leley offering a helping hand, and in the few cases where the tender committee sits to award such tenders, Monica Wambua Mbuve chairs the tender committee to influence and coerce members to make sure that she awards herself the tenders,” adds the document.

To be elevated to the position of director of corporate affairs, Ms Wambua led to the transfer of former IGRTC HR manager Jane Oyugi, who advised the CEO that Ms Wambua was not qualified for the position. Ms Oyugi was transferred to the Ministry of Devolution alongside three other staffers after being accused of sabotaging Mr Leley.

It is also reported that Mr Leley has written to CFC Stanbic bank to request the bank to allow Ms Wambua to hold public funds belonging to IGRTC in her account (account number 0100005155465). According to sources, Mr Leley intends to use the funds to fund his parliamentary campaign for Tinderet constituency in the 2022 elections. The funds will also be used to build a palatial home for Ms Wambua in Syokimau.

Read: Former KRA Officer’s Sh192 Million Worth of Assets Frozen Over Graft Allegations

To buy the loyalty of members of the board, the CEO has advanced funds to several members of the board by making deposit payments for houses that were bought in 2021 that board members purchased through his initiative. The deposits were paid using IGRTC funds.

IGRTC also has many pending bills, with service providers refusing to deal with the institution anymore. The bills at the garages have accrued to high levels and every time the garages request payment, they are met with demands for kickbacks before payment is made. One such garage is Joto Enterprises- where the owner has been continuously frustrated and has on several occasions threatened to inform the EACC about the demands. Other service providers who have not been paid for services offered include Convent Hotel Lavington, and Golden Tulip Hotel, Westlands.

several IGRTC vehicles have been grounded and the CEO has opted for the services of Kenatco Taxis, which are overcharged and kickbacks sent to Mr Leley through Ms Wambua.

To further conceal his affairs, Mr Leley has barred all members of staff from talking to the board, and whoever is regarded as a threat is dismissed or coerced to resign.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...