InterFaith Council Recommends Online Worship As Easter, Ramadhan And Hindu Festivities Suspended

Following the President’s directives on social gatherings and in places of worship, the interfaith council has suspended worship gathering in the affected counties. Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru and Kajiado counties were declared Covid-19 hotspots in yesterday’s presidential address.

Interfaith council Chairman Archbishop Anthony Muheria issued a statement Saturday morning saying that people in the affected areas will revert to online-worship.

“Therefore, in the areas where total restriction has been imposed, we will revert to on-line worship. This will mean that each faith community will organize to have their worship relayed online for the benefit of the congregants.” He said.

He added that the maximum congregants allowed for the transmission will be capped at 15, with strict adherence to the 1.5 metre social distance and other Covid-19 protocols.

Muheria further said that the directives will apply through Easter, Ramadhan and Hindu Feasts which fall within this period.

“We are aware that the current Covid-19 surge has greatly interfered with our normal worship traditions, but we also believe that saving lives comes ahead of our aspirations to our normal worship.” he said

“The religious communities with their leaders will find innovative ways to continue giving hope, especially to the sick or bereaved with their families, as well as spiritual and human support to the congregants using the available means of communication.” The Archbishop said.

For areas outside the five counties, he urged congregants to limit attendance and strictly observe the hygiene measures as they were also at risk. He said that the elderly and people with underlying issues should worship from home.

“We should use all the occasions to sensitize and convince our congregants of the real threat of a total crisis should we not take seriously our responsibility to comply with the guidelines and protocols issued by the Interfaith council and Ministry of Health.” He said.

He emphasized that funerals will be capped to 50 attendees and will be kept to a minimum of 60 minutes while weddings will be capped to 30 attendees.

