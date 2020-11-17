Interfaith Council Chair Muheria On Oxygen Support After Contracting Covid-19

Interfaith Council chairperson Archbishop Anthony Muheria has revealed that he recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and is currently receiving treatment at the Mater Hospital in Nairobi.

In a message sent to fathers of Nyeri Archdiocese, Muheria said he is still placed on supplementary oxygen.

However, the man of the cloth noted that his condition has improved and he can now eat and sleep well.

“I am still on oxygen as they continue treating me. I remember you all in prayer, whenever I can say my rosaries and other silent prayers in my state,” he said.

He added, “I plead with you to continue praying for all theses our brothers and sisters who may be going through a difficult time in this time of covid-19 and need. Thank you once more.”

Muheria, who played a key role in coming up with Covid-19 protocols that led to the reopening of places of worship, asked Kenyans not to drop their guard.

“Please become ambassadors of compliance in our homes, meetings and funerals. Please let us lead the way of responsibility, ” he said.

The archbishop becomes the latest high profile individual to contract Covid-19.

As of yesterday, Kenya had confirmed 70, 804 Covid-19 cases and 1,287 deaths.

“This has been the darkest month since the pandemic struck in March. Since the beginning of the month, we have had 14,926 positive cases and lost 274 people, 8 of which are medical doctors,” Health Cabinet Secretary said on Monday.

