Interesting Safaricom Ads and Photos in the 20 year Challenge #TumetokaMbali

Safaricom is celebrating its 20th birthday this year with a 20 year challenge using the #TumetokaMbali hashtag. Netizens have been reminiscing about how Safaricom has evolved since inception with adverts and photos of the company then and now. The telecom was there from the advent of the mobile phone eruption in the country and has undergone meticulous advancement towards the creation of a digitized nation.

Some of the photos and videos shared online have stirred nostalgia and interest in social media. Safaricom’s old adverts, phones and gadgets have been dug out of the archives and shared online as people compare them with some of their latest inventions.

Here are a few that might interest you

This was one catchy advert from Safaricom. What message do you think it was conveying?

This was MPESA’s first ever advert!

As for experiences…

Here are a few photos of Safaricom products from back in the day

SIM Cards back in the day

The SIM cards came packed in a small purse

What are some of your interesting observations of Safaricom #TumetokaMbali?

