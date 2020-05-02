Personal or Public Interest: President Uhuru’s Sister Nyokabi Muthama Owns a Big Flower Farm

Last week, the Kenya sent over 300 bouquets of flowers to London, United Kingdom to show solidarity with medics fighting Covid-19 in the country, where more than 20,000 people have died.

The move did not augur well with Kenyans, who felt that the country was ignoring the welfare of local health practitioners while trying hard to impress colonial masters..

Defending the move yesterday, visibly angry President Kenyatta said that he was aiming at capturing the flower market in England for Kenyans.

“I was amazed when some people said I made a mistake by sending those flowers abroad. Those flowers employ thousands of Kenyans. People are remembered during calamities. Sending those flowers will make them remember us when the market will open again. They will come back and buy from us because we remembered them at their lowest,” said President Kenyatta.

“When we sent the flowers, I laughed when I saw a section of Kenyans calling us names. Our only intention was to show the world our product and when the Coronavirus pandemic dust settles we can do business, ” President Kenyatta added.

A day after President Uhuru Kenyatta that he was vouching to capture England’s flower market for Kenya, it emerges that he could have been doing it for the interest of family business, and not for Kenyans.

His sister, Anna Nyokabi Muthama, is reported to own the largest flower farm in East and Central Africa, Manda orchids, the reason the President was so vigorous in defending the move, which could earn the family billions.

The farm has been receiving special treatment and awards from the state, including an award it won in 2017, during the Kenya Horticultural Society’s 119th Flower and Plant Show. The farm, during the show, was given the award for the ‘Best Display of Cut Flowers’.

The farm grows and supplies the cymbidium orchid cut flowers, one of the rarest and most expensive flowers.

The farm is located in Kiambu County on the slopes of Mt Kenya., and is not accessible to everyone, and few outsiders allowed to the farm have to book an appointment.

Nyokabi, in November 2014, co-founded and still serving as the director of the Kenyatta Trust, a non-profit organization owned by the first family.

