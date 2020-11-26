Inter-faith Council Reduces Wedding Attendees To 50 In Fight Against Covid-19

Inter-faith council has revised the number of guests allowed to a wedding in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Rev. Connie Kivuti, the Vice Chairperson of the council, on Thursday said that only 50 guests will be allowed to a wedding with food being served to the immediate family.

“The number of those attending should strictly be 50. Food is only served to the nuclear family,” she said, adding that the decision was met following deliberations with the Ministry of Health.

All protocols the council insisted will be strictly followed including social distancing.

For funerals, 100 people will be in attendance but only 15 allowed at the grave side.

“We are asking the religious leaders to cooperate more closely with the national government administrators and security personnel at the local level to strictly enforce guidelines on funerals. We have reached an agreement with the ministry of Interior and local administrators have been informed that they must control the number and conduct of funerals,” Rev. Kivuti said.

Further, Rev Kivuti said, current Phase of Reopening In-Person Worship will begin on Friday.

Some of the guidelines include: services will run for not longer than 90 minutes; age of congregants allowed is 6-65 years; wearing face masks at all times; hand washing before and after worship as well as keeping social distance.

