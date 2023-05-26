Integrity Award Stripped from DPP Haji Over Withdrawal of High-profile Cases

“Transparency International Kenya has made the decision to withdraw the Leadership Integrity Award (State/Public Officer) conferred upon you in 2019,” said Ms Masinde.

Transparency International also reaffirmed its firm stand that all award winners must uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“These petitions have raised serious allegations regarding the withdrawal of high-profile corruption cases, including those for which you were previously recognized, resulting in the loss of public funds,” she added.

DPP Haji is thus required to give back the certificate and plaque issued to him.

Withdrawal of the 2019 leadership integrity award from Mr Noordin Haji Our assessment based on concerns raised by the public & our partners championing integrity in Kenya – regarding questionable withdrawals of high-profile #corruption cases has led to the decision to withdraw… pic.twitter.com/dZRoZskBAJ — TI-Kenya (@TIKenya) May 26, 2023

Haji was a fortnight ago nominated as the director for National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Earlier this week, Khatherine Cherotich filed a petition seeking to block Haji’s nomination on grounds that it does not meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Ms Cherotich argued that the DPP has withdrawn high-profile cases and as such is a man that can be easily coerced.

“It is in the interest of justice that this petition is urgently heard and determined so as to protect and prevent further violation of the Constitution and in recommending and nominating Haji for the position of Director-General of the NIS does not promote the purposes, values and principles of the constitution or advances the rule of law,” said Cherotich.

“It does not permit the development of the law or contributes to good governance as provided under Article 259 of the constitution.”

She also told the court that the DPP admitted to having been misled to prefer charges against the current Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The court also heard that Haji publicly admitted to being forced to charge and withdraw cases involving close associates of President William Ruto when he was the deputy president.