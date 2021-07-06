in TECH

Instagram Working on Subscription-Based Feature for Exclusive Stories

Instagram is reportedly working on subscription-based exclusive stories. This means the social platform could soon launch a subscription model, similar to Twitter’s Super follows which is currently being rolled out.

This latest feature was spotted by Twitter User Alessandro Paluzzi.

“Instagram is working on stories for fan clubs, exclusive stories visible only to fan club members” Paluzzi said in a tweet.

However, Paluzzi said it is not possible to take a screenshot of the exclusive stories, meaning the company has gone a step further to ensure exclusivity for subscribers. He also revealed that the icon will be purple, unless it changes.

Content creators will be able to set up their own fan clubs, and users can click a subscribe button on their profiles to access exclusive content.

 

The feature is expected to help content creators monetize directly from their followers. The concept is similar to OnlyFans which allows content creators to share exclusive content with followers who have subscribed.

Twitter is currently testing its Superfollows feature, which allows users to subscribe to exclusive content from people they follow. The feature is limited to users who have more than 10,000 followers and have at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

