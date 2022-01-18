Instagram Working on Feature to Limit Users from Checking Account Followers

Instagram is working on a feature that could soon allow users to conceal their following on the platform. The feature is designed to boost privacy on the platform by limiting the number of followers another user can view from an account.

Gossip blogs and websites are known for using Instagram to investigate celebrity relationships. Whenever any celebrity unfollows their partner, users simply go to their page, click on the followers and type in the partner’s name to confirm breakup rumours.

According to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, the new feature will help bring more privacy to individuals’ lives. The feature is however limited to verified business pages that have over four thousand followers, meaning all other accounts can still check for followers. The feature is bound to benefit celebrities only, while all other unverified followers can probably tweak their privacy options and keep a limited number of followers.

The feature is however under development and could be rolled out for test soon.

