Instagram Users React as App Includes more TikTok-Like Features

Instagram is becoming more like TikTok. The photo and video sharing app is now converting all videos uploaded on the app into Reels. Any video that is shorter than 90 seconds posted by a public account automatically appears as a Reel and will be broadcast to a wider audience using Reels’ suggestion algorithm. Other users on the app will also be able to remix it and add their own content tools if they find it interesting.

The feature has elicited a number of reactions among users.

“Instagram is trying so hard to compete with TikTok that they’re trying to become another TikTok. If I wanted to see video after video from random pages I don’t follow, I wouldn’t be on Instagram. Do what we need from you, and bring back the photos of our actual friends!!!” a Twitter users going by the name Toni Tone wrote.

Read: Meta Rolls Out New Ways for Creators to Monetize on Facebook, Instagram

Instagram is trying so hard to compete with TikTok that they’re trying to become another TikTok. If I wanted to see video after video from random pages I don’t follow, I wouldn’t be on Instagram. Do what we need from you, and bring back the photos of our actual friends!!! — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) July 24, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Every other post is a reel from an account you don’t follow or a sponsored post. It’s so annoying and makes me not want to be on IG. — kp_afterhours (@AfterhoursKp) July 24, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Watching instagram actively kill itself trying so hard to be TikTok and failing is insane — Loey (@Loeybug) July 25, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read also: Rick Ross, Hamisa Mobetto Confirm Relationship During Instagram Live

#instagramupdate

Instagram was my favorite app.

I loved sharing photos, meeting new people and scrolling a feed filled with interesting photography. Now the photos are gone and all I see is an endless flow of meaningless TikTok video content. Good buy Instagram. — kæphøj (@kphj6) July 15, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read also: US Resurfaces TikTok Data Invasion Concerns, Urges Apple, Google to Remove App

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company considers TikTok to be its biggest competitor. As a result, the company has in the past few months added several features on the app to compete with TikTok. Instagram also introduced incentives to encourage more users to create original Reels, and added easy-to-use templates and tools for creating videos.

“Anyone on Instagram can remix your reels and feed videos shared after remixing became available.” the app says in its help centre page.

“If you have a public account, you can turn off remixing for reels, feed videos or both without changing your account’s privacy settings. You can also turn remixing off for individual videos.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...