Instagram Users Can Now Customize How their Public Likes Appear

Instagram will now allow users to choose whether to keep the number of their likes public or hidden. The confirmation comes weeks after various Tech sites, including KahawaTungu reported that the platform was working on the feature.

Instagram started testing the option to remove count likes after an announcement at the Facebook’s annual developer conference. The move came about following allegations of societal pressure on users based on the number of likes their posts garnered.

As a result, the app tested the option of making the number of likes invisible, and rolled it out globally in November, 2019. At the time, Instagram asked users to “focus on the photos and videos you share, not the number of likes they get.” However, that might not have worked out seeing that users could still access the number of likes privately.

Now Instagram has decided to customize the feature, letting users pick their preference. The choices include: not to see like counts on anyone’s posts; turning public likes off for their own posts; keeping the original experience which simply shows the number of likes to everyone.

