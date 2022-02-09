Instagram Users can Now Bulk Delete, Archive Posts

Instagram has launched enhanced features that will make it easier for users to delete content including posts, comments, and other activity from the platform as part of Safer Internet Day.

According to the Meta-owned photo-sharing app, the new account controls allow users to delete comments and posts in bulk, view past interactions on their accounts and search for content by date.

“We’re rolling out ‘Your Activity,’ a new experience for people to see and manage their IG activity in one place. People can bulk manage (delete, archive) their content (posts, stories, IGTV, and Reels), their interactions (comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.) and more.” Instagram announced in a post on Twitter.

Read: Instagram Combines IGTV and Newsfeed Videos to New Format Dubbed Instagram Videos

We’re rolling out ‘Your Activity,’ a new experience for people to see and manage their IG activity in one place. People can bulk manage (delete, archive) their content (posts, stories, IGTV and Reels), their interactions (comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.) and more. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) February 8, 2022

These features are accessible through the ‘Your Activity’ section on a user’s profile. Users can now delete or archive all their Instagram content in bulk, including posts, Stories, IGTV, and Reels, along with comments, likes, and story stickers reactions. From the Your Activity area, users will be able to filter their content and interactions by date. They can also search for prior comments, likes, and story replies from different dates.

Read also: Instagram to Introduce Parental Control Feature for Teenage Users

Users will be able to search through recently archived and deleted content, lookup search history, find out what links they have visited, track their time on the site, and download their information with the current rollout. The features eliminate the need to manually review every post in order to take action.

The app says that the new features are part of its efforts to protect users and their accounts and to give users more control over their online experience. The features have been in testing since the end of last year.

Last month, Instagram rolled out the ‘Take a break’ feature allowing users to take a break from scrolling through the app after a certain amount of time. The feature is optional for all users on the app.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...