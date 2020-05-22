Instagram Updates its Notification on Music Copyright Infringement

Instagram has announced an update to the notification that pops up when users are using art in a way that violates its rules. The social media app posted its guidelines for using copyrighted music during live video streaming, stories and other posts on the feed.

The changes announced on the pop up are aimed at helping users avoid Instagram’s automated interruptions such as muting or outright blocking you during your live or story. This normally occurs if you play a copyrighted song for too long in your video.

The change will now see the pop up appear much earlier during your live broadcast to give you ample time to remove the music so that you can avoid any interruptions on your stream. In the event that a stream is automatically muted or blocked, Instagram will give you clearer instructions on how you can rectify the situation

“These notifications are intended to alert you when our systems detect that your broadcast or uploaded video may include music in a way that doesn’t adhere to our licensing agreements,” reads Instagram’s blog post on the changes.

“Updates include making notifications clearer and surfacing notifications earlier to live broadcasters, to give people time to adjust their streams and avoid interruptions if we detect they may be approaching our limitations.”

Instagram’s policy allowing unlimited use of music in stories or when filming live performances and posting them to the feed has not changed.

However, using music when live streaming or in a pre-recorded video posted to the feed has its limitations. Instagram advises users to use shorter clips, and avoid numerous clips of different music throughout one video. Also, avoid making the music audio the main focus of your video by making use of the visual component.

“These guidelines are consistent across live and recorded video on both Facebook and Instagram, and for all types of accounts — i.e. pages, profiles, verified and unverified accounts,” the blog post explains. “And although music is launched on our platforms in more than 90 countries, there are places where it is not yet available. So if your video includes recorded music, it may not be available for use in those locations.”

