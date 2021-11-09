Instagram to Start Testing New Subscription Feature

Instagram will soon start testing a new subscription feature that will see subscribers pay for content than rely solely on ads.

According to a number of mobile applications, the Meta-owned app has recently added in-app purchases for users in the US meant to support new Instagram subscription tiers costing between $0.99 and $4.99.

Instagram had announced the development of a new subscription-based feature but it was still not clear how soon it would be rolled out. The feature will allow users to pay a small fee on a regular basis to support Instagram creators.

The company had also announced that it is creating an exclusive stories feature, which will allow users to pay for exclusive content not available on the regular feed. Users will not even be able to screenshot the exclusive content, meaning one has to pay for it to access it.

The model is almost similar to how OnlyFans works. Recently, Twitter unveiled its new subscription model dubbed Superfollows. The feature allows paying subscribers access to exclusive content from their fellow creators.

The trial will most likely target US and UK users. If it is successful, the feature will most likely be rolled out within the next few months.

