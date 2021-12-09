Instagram to Start Displaying Posts in Chronological Order

Instagram will start rolling out a version of its feed that shows users’ posts in chronological order. The company’s CEO Adam Mosseri said while appearing to the senate on Wednesday. The company’s communications department also announced the same on social media.

“We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order”

Instagram switched to an algorithm-based feed in 2016 and included recommended posts in 2017. The feed is however unpopular with users who prefer to see their own posts and those of their friends in a timely manner. Currently, Instagram recommends posts based on users’ activity for a more personalized feed, to the chagrin of a wide section of users.

Mosseri was appearing to the Senate committee to answer questions regarding child safety issues on the app. Whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that the company was putting profits before people and was causing harm and mental issues to its users, especially younger women.

