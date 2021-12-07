Instagram to Introduce Parental Control Feature for Teenage Users

Instagram has announced plans to start rolling out new parental control features in March. According to a blog post by Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, the platform will allow guardians and parents access to set time limits, see how much time their children are spending on the app and get notifications should the child make a report to Instagram.

The parental controls are part of the measures developed by the app in efforts to make the platform safe, especially for younger users.

The news comes amid backlash to the company after whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed Meta’s moderation lapses. A report publicized by the WSJ showed that Facebook’s internal investigation revealed that the app was causing mental and body image issues to young girls using the app.

Read: Instagram Introduces Security Checks for Previously Compromised Accounts

In addition to the parental controls, Instagram will also launch an education hub where parents and guardians can get useful tips on children’s social media use.

Along with these, Instagram says it will also introduce a safety feature requiring teenagers’ permission before tagging or mentioning them. A new ‘bulk delete’ feature will be rolled out in January to allow users to remove all their posts, comments, and likes at once to help people better manage their digital footprint.

Last month, Instagram announced that it was working on a new “take a break” feature to nudge users to take a breather from the app. The feature has started rolling out to users in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia with plans to roll it out globally next year.

