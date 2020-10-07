Instagram to Automatically Hide Negative Comments

Instagram has announced plans to automatically hide negative comments on your posts. The social media network said this is just one of the steps they are taking to curb cyber bullying and online harassment.

Instagram said it was kicking off the global bullying prevention month by adding anti-bullying features on the app. In its statement, the company said that it will target comments that users have flagged as inappropriate in the past. The app will now require you to click on the button “View Hidden Comments” to be able to view a negative comment.

The social media platform has also made changes to alert users when they are about to post a negative message. After typing, they will see a pop-up saying “This may go against our guidelines”. This will serve as a notification that Instagram will probably hide the comment, investigate and perhaps delete their account.

Read: October Cyber Security Awareness Month: Communications Authority Kicks Off Awareness Initiative

“These new warnings let people take a moment to step back and reflect on their words and lay out the potential consequences should they proceed,” Instagram said in its announcement. “Since launching comment warning, we saw that reminding people of the consequences of bullying on Instagram and providing real-time feedback as they are writing the comment is the most effective way to shift behavior.”

Instagram has not specified the exact words or messages that it will target. The platform usually deletes posts and comments that are pornographic, praise organized crime or threaten physical harm.

Twitter recently announced its new policy removing posts that “wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against anyone.”

Facebook has been on the receiving end for its complacency in handling hate speech and misinformation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu