Instagram Testing ‘Take a Break’ Feature to Help Users Take Time off the App

Instagram is testing a new ‘take a break feature designed to remind customers to take time off the app.

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri shared the update saying the feature would encourage users who have spent a lot of time on the photo sharing platform to take breaks.

“It does what you think it does. If you opt in, it encourages you to take a break from Instagram after you spend a certain amount of time on the app; 10, 20, or 30 minutes,” Mosseri said in a video posted to Twitter.

Take a break is expected to start rolling out in December after the ongoing test.

It comes Amid increased criticism of the Meta platforms, after a Whistle-blower, Frances Haugen said that social media was affecting people’s mental health. According to leaked documents, Instagram in particular was harmful to young women.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s Vice President of global affairs Nick Clegg, said that Instagram was working on releasing a series of feature to remove bad content that may affect teenagers.

“We’re going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well-being, we will nudge them to look at other content,” Clegg said.

