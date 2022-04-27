Instagram Testing Pinned Posts

Instagram is working on a feature that will allow users to pin their posts to their profile grid. The feature is currently being tested with a handful of users on the app.

Pinned posts are already available in a number of social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok. Users can choose a specific tweet which appears at the top of their profile grid. This gives the pinned post more prominence and longer exposure.

Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that it is working on a new feature that will allow users to feature posts on their profiles. The feature has since been spotted by a number of people including Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.

The photo and video-sharing app already allows users to share their story highlights above the profile grids. Creators often use this section to organize and display content such as prices, menus, event highlights, Q&As and more.

The pinned posts feature could be rolled out after the test, allowing influencers to sell it as a digital ad space and share popular or introductory content.

