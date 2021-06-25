Instagram testing Feature to Allow Users Create Posts from Desktop

Instagram has started testing a feature that could soon allow users to post from their Desktops. Facebook confirmed the news to Bloomberg after Social media consultant Matt Navara spotted the feature.

“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” spokesperson Christine Pai said.

“To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

According to Navarra, users will be able to edit their posts by selecting their preferred aspect ratios, applying built-in filters and so on.

Read: Instagram Testing a New Design for Stories on Desktop

The feature is being tested with a small number of users, and is highlighted on the top right of the screen with a notification saying “Now you can create and share posts directly from your computer,”

Instagram seems to be ramping up the development of the desktop feature, especially given the number of corporate brands using the platform who may prefer a desktop experience.

Most professionals have had to integrate third-party tools to be able to create posts and perform other functions from their desktops.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu