Instagram Starts Testing Ads on the Shops Tab

Instagram has announced that it is testing ads on its shops tab. The Facebook-owned app confirmed to TechCrunch that the test will involve putting single image or a carousel of the ads in the tabs. The ads will also allow users to click, and shop.

Instagram and Facebook rely on ads for their revenue and as such, will place them on as many platform features as possible. After launching Reels in August 2020, the company added ads to the Tiktok clone earlier this year.

Read: Instagram Introduces Shop Button on IGTV

The shops tab already features a number of kenyan brands, especially those with Instagram accounts. Some brands are yet to set up their shops or fill them with products, although it is quite easy to do so.

Shops allows users to scroll through a category of products, and once a user clicks on what they are interested in, they can proceed to check out from the company’s external shopping website. In other countries, users can complete their purchases on the tab with already integrated payment systems.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu