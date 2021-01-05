Instagram Testing a New Design for Stories on Desktop

It will soon be much easier to access Instagram stories from your desktop. The platform is testing a new design for stories on its website that will give it a facelift. The stories will be presented in individual carousels as opposed to a single column which takes up the entire page as in the app.

Users can easily browse through them by manually clicking on them or letting them play automatically. Whichever case, it will be much easier to keep track of where you are on the queue.

The design is still in testing, and is only available to a small number of people for now. It still has not been confirmed whether the change will be permanent or not. An Instagram spokesperson confirmed the test, which has been going on for a month now, but did not mention whether it would be rolled out more widely.

Instagram has done a lot to improve its desktop experience and giving stories a better functionality will no doubt improve the experience for people who use Instagram on desktop.

