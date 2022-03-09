Instagram Rolls Out New Tagging Option for Creators to Highlight Collaborators

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that gives creators tagging options allowing them to give credit to their collaborators. Photographers, partners, stylists are among common collaborators most creators usually recognize.

However, prior to the new update, content creators had devised a number of do-it-yourself solutions for acknowledging those who contributed to their posts. Some mention collaborators in the captions of their pictures, while others have labeled a slew of handles directly on the photo or video they’ve posted.

According to Instagram, content creation involves efforts from multiple people.

“For many Black and underrepresented creators, crediting is an entryway to building a sustainable career as a creator, while combating cultural appropriation and ensuring the world knows who is driving culture,” Instagram says in its announcement.

The photo and video-sharing app says the feature will help to highlight all the collaborators who are sometimes not acknowledged for their work.

The new tags are a more official approach to show off what some creators have already done. To use the feature, content creators will need to tag their accounts and tap ‘show profile category’ to display their role in the shared content.

