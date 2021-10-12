Instagram Introduces Status Updates for Better Transparency on Violation of Community Guidelines

Instagram is working on a status updates feature that will provide insight regarding content violations or any issues with your posts.

“Today we’re launching a new feature called account status which will help you get more insight into how our community guidelines affect your account.” Instagram said in a post on the platform.

According to the company, the feature is aimed at improving transparency by letting users know when they post something that should not be on Instagram, and how it affects their account.

Users will also be able to know what action to take in case their posts have been taken down. In addition, they will be able to see all posts that have been taken down and better manage their accounts.

User accounts with posts violating the community guidelines will see a prompt asking them to check on their account status. The feature will also be available to everyone else through the settings page. It will provide more info on actions one can take such as appeals for users who feel their posts were taken down unfairly.

In addition, Instagram says it is testing a notification feature to alert users in cases of technical problems.

“We’re going to test out new notifications when certain parts of Instagram aren’t working, and we notice that people have a lot of questions. We want to make it easier to understand what’s going on, directly from the source.” the company says.

Last week, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp suffered outages. The company seems to have noted that in cases of any outages, most users run to Twitter to confirm with other users facing the same issues.

Although the new feature may not help in a situation like last week’s when Instagram was completely unresponsive, it will come in handy in cases where just a few functionalities are affected.

This will give the company more control in communicating directly with its users regarding what technical challenges they are facing.

