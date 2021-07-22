Instagram Rolls Out Translation Feature for Texts in Stories

Instagram has rolled out a feature to automatically translate texts in stories. The company announced that when users post their stories in a foreign language, viewers will be able to click on “see translation” at the top left of the top screen, just under the user’s profile. The translation will be displayed at the bottom.

The translation feature has been rolled out globally, including for Instagram users in Kenya. It supports over 90 languages, making it easy for people to share content with an international audience.

Instagram already offers its users an option to translate text on posts. However, when the feature rolled out in 2016, stories were not included as it was released a month later.

For now, the feature works on translating texts on stories, but not audio from videos or songs. Instagram says the feature is not available at this time, but chances are it could be included in future updates.

