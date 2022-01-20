Instagram Rolls out Subscription-based Feature for Exclusive Content

Instagram is rolling out a subscription-based feature for users on the platform. According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the feature will help creators earn from offering exclusive content to subscribers.

“This will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers like access to exclusive Lives and Stories,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Content creators will be able to set up their own fan clubs, and users can click a subscribe button on their profiles to access exclusive content.

Instagram had announced the development of a new subscription-based feature but it was still not clear how soon it would be rolled out.

The company had earlier announced that it is creating an exclusive stories feature that will allow users to pay for exclusive content not available on the regular feed. Users will not even be able to screenshot the exclusive content, meaning interested followers will be required to pay a small fee on a regular basis to support Instagram creators.

“I’m excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators’ hands soon,” Zuckerberg said.

The model is almost similar to how OnlyFans works. Recently, Twitter unveiled its new subscription model dubbed Super follows. The feature allows paying subscribers access to exclusive content from their fellow creators.

Instagram’s subscription feature has been rolled out to users in the US. It is not clear when the feature will be rolled out globally.

