Instagram Rolls Out Pinned Posts Feature

Instagram recently announced a new feature that would boost presence and and businesses on the app. In April 2022, the photo sharing app said users would be allowed to pin posts at the top of their profile grids. During the test period, users could only pin one post, now the Meta-owned company has said that users can pin up to three posts or reels on their profile grids.

Once you select the pin to profile, the post will appear at the top left corner of your grid with a pin icon.

Pinned posts are already available in a number of social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok. Users can choose a specific tweet which appears at the top of their profile grid. This gives the pinned post more prominence and longer exposure.

The photo and video-sharing app already allows users to share their story highlights above the profile grids. Creators often use this section to organize and display content such as prices, menus, event highlights, Q&As and more. The pinned posts feature can also be used by influencers to sell it as a digital ad space and share popular or introductory content.

