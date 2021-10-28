Instagram Rolls Out Link Stickers to All Users after Discontinuing ‘Swipe up’ Feature

Instagram is rolling out link stickers to all users on the platform. The platform started testing the stikers wom time in June this year, but was still not decided on whether to roll them out to all users. Prior to switching to stickers, the Facebook-owned app allowed verified users or those with over 10,000 followers to swipe up their stories in order to view an external link.

Instagram has now announced that the link stickers will be available to all users, allowing business businesses and personalities to engage with their audiences externally.

To add a link, Instagram is adding a sticker tool on the top navigation bar at the top right-hand side of the stories. Click on the ‘Link’ sticker and enter your desired URL. Finish your story and post. It will function like the other stickers such as Hashtags, on Stories.

The feature will however be disabled for accounts associated with repeated sharing of misinformation and hate speech.







During the announcement of the link stickers in June, Instagram made it clear that the feature would be limited to Stories only, and would not be available on the posts or comment sections.

Link stickers have replaced the ‘swipe up’ feature which was discontinued in August. The new feature will make it easier for businesses and blogs to redirect their audiences to their blogs easily.

