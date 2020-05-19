Instagram Rolls Out Guides Feature for Your Well-being

Instagram is rolling out a new guides feature to allow creators curate content together in one location. This is in line with the social media app’s aim to help individuals find useful content and inspiration from your preferred accounts. The initial guides will focus on content that is wellness based to help people cope with the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

For now, users will find tips on maintaining connections with loved ones, caring for your wellbeing and managing grief and anxiety.

The guides update will enable non-profits, publishers and other organizations create content that is article like combining videos, photos and original text into one ‘Guide’.

Read: Instagram Discontinues Lite App as it Develops New Version

Like IGTV, they will have their own section in an account profile but creators can cross-post to their feeds, stories and will also be placed in a new wellness section under the app’s explore tab.

Currently, the wellness feature has been activated for a handful of wellness influencers such as

Klicksafe (@klicksafe)

Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Sudahdong NGO (@SudahDong)

Eenfance NGO(@eenfance)

The feature is available to iOS users and Android versions of the app. Users in Kenya can also view the guides, although it has not been activated for the web version.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu