Instagram Rolls out ‘Collab’ for Shared Posts, Music Effects for Reels

Instagram is rolling out ‘Collab’, a feature that allows users to share ownership of a post or Reel on the timeline. It will also roll out a new feature allowing users to add a non-profit fundraiser to a post. In addition, the company will this week roll out a a feature allowing users to create photos and videos right from their desktop browsers, as well as a a new music foucused effect on Reels.

Collab will allow two accounts join their efforts in creating a single post or Reel. The post will then be displayed on each users’ timeline and both their followers will be able to like and combine their comments on the thread. collabs are reportedly enabled away from the tagging screen, and the second account is expected to accept the invite to complete the post.

Last year, Instagram started testing a way for users to post their content from desktop browsers. The company is now rolling out the feature after adding DMs in 2020. The web version of Instagram has been lacking in most features and functionalities available on the app.

Among the music effects coming to Reels are Superbeat which adds effects to the beat of a song, Dynamic and 3D lyrics which enhance the lyrics display of a song.

